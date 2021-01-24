UrduPoint.com
Dolphin Squad, PRU Arrest 109 Accused During Last Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit arrested 109 accused in the city in a crackdown against criminals during the last week.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hadayat, while giving details of weekly performance of the wings, said the officials also recovered narcotics, including heroin and seven bottles of liquor, 35 pistols, seven rifles and 43 magazine.

The wings received 403 calls on helpline 15 while 16 motorcycles, 12 mobile phones and Rs 20,000 were recovered from criminals.

The wings checked 3,244 vehicles, more than Rs 158,000 bikes and 158,292 people. As many as 59 bikes and one vehicle were impounded besides arresting 273 people for incomplete documents.

The Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 12 criminals for doing one wheelie, one for fireworks,three for kite flying and four were arrested for aerial firing. The both wings also arrested 127 proclaimedoffenders and court absconders during the last week crackdown.

