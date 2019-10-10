UrduPoint.com
Dolphin Squad, PRU Arrest 1134 Accused In Last Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:06 PM

Dolphin Squad, PRU arrest 1134 accused in last month

The Dolphin Squad and PRU arrested 1,134 accused involved in street crimes during the last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Dolphin Squad and PRU arrested 1,134 accused involved in street crimes during the last month. The force also recovered Rs 1,300,000, 10-tola gold ornaments, seven cars, 168 motorcycles, 103 mobile phones, 81 pistols and 13 rifles from their possession.

During the drive against narcotics, the squad recovered 73 bottles of liquor and 5Kg charas besides 4Kg opium. The squad also registered 121 cases while taking action against aerial firing, kite-flying and fake number plats.

The force had registered 163 cases against wheelie doing besides providing the first aid to 40 people in case of accidents. The force had handed over 18 missing children to their parents.

