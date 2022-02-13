Dolphin Squad, PRU arrest 15 'criminals'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of the Lahore police arrested 15 alleged criminals during Sunday special crackdown.

As per details, five accused were arrested for having illegal weapons and resorting to firing into the air. The police units recovered pistols, rifles, magazines and bullets from the accused.

In the drive against kite-flying in different areas including Badami Bagh, Defence and Kahna, the wings arrested six accused and recovered kites and strings.

The law-enforcers also recovered four stolen motorcycles with fake number-plates with the help of E-Police app and locked them in Badami Bagh, Manawan and Baghbanpura police stations.

SP Saad Aziz said that officials of Dolphin Squad and PRU would remain high alert during the PSL matches.