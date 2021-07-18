Dolphin squad, PRU arrest 255 outlaws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police arrested 255 proclaimed offenders, target offenders and court absconders during the last week.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hadayat, while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings informed that crime fighters of Dolphin Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics including more than 1.71 kg hashish, 872 gram opium, 71 bottles liquor and 20 cans of beer, 45 pistols, 11 rifles, 2 daggers, 60 magazines and 783 bullets from the criminals. Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to all 226 calls received on helpline 15.

Three cars, 113 bikes, 28 mobile phones and more than Rs 180,000 were recovered from the criminals during the crackdown.

Dolphin Squad and PRU during vigorous and effective patrolling in the city, checked more than 638,000 motorbikes, 668 vehicles and more than 639,000 people. As many as 2613 motor bikes, 18 vehicles and 780 people were impounded in different police stations due to incomplete documents, whereas disciplinary action was taken against responsible persons. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 66 people for violating kite flying, 81 for doing wheelie and 7 in aerial firing.

DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani said that effective patrolling by Dolphin units on busy roads andin congested areas had surely foiled many attempts of crimes and downgraded the crime rate in themetropolis.