UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dolphin Squad, PRU Arrest 255 Outlaws

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Dolphin squad, PRU arrest 255 outlaws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police arrested 255 proclaimed offenders, target offenders and court absconders during the last week.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hadayat, while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings informed that crime fighters of Dolphin Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics including more than 1.71 kg hashish, 872 gram opium, 71 bottles liquor and 20 cans of beer, 45 pistols, 11 rifles, 2 daggers, 60 magazines and 783 bullets from the criminals. Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to all 226 calls received on helpline 15.

Three cars, 113 bikes, 28 mobile phones and more than Rs 180,000 were recovered from the criminals during the crackdown.

Dolphin Squad and PRU during vigorous and effective patrolling in the city, checked more than 638,000 motorbikes, 668 vehicles and more than 639,000 people. As many as 2613 motor bikes, 18 vehicles and 780 people were impounded in different police stations due to incomplete documents, whereas disciplinary action was taken against responsible persons. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 66 people for violating kite flying, 81 for doing wheelie and 7 in aerial firing.

DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani said that effective patrolling by Dolphin units on busy roads andin congested areas had surely foiled many attempts of crimes and downgraded the crime rate in themetropolis.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Police Mobile Vehicles Rashid Criminals All From Court

Recent Stories

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

23 minutes ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

23 minutes ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

38 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid commends successful completion ..

38 minutes ago

Gujranwala seeks Pak Army’s help for COVID-19 SO ..

1 hour ago

Former Sindh governor, CM Mumtaz Bhutto passes awa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.