Dolphin Squad, PRU Arrest 46 Suspects During Last Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The Dolphin Squad and the Police Response Unit (PRU) received 2,057 calls on the emergency helpline during the last week.

During stop-and-search, more than 8,387 motorcycles and over 269,000 people were checked. Forty-six suspects were arrested, and 59 motorcycles, 11 mobile phones and thousands of rupees in cash were recovered from the accused.

Sixteen pistols, rifles, magazines and several bullets were seized during the crackdown on weapons.

During the anti-narcotics operation, four bottles of alcohol, hashish and heroin were recovered.

Also, 39 advertisers, 22 habitual criminals were arrested, while 78 court absconders were also detained.

During patrolling, 123 vehicles and motorcycles were impounded due to non-verification of documents, while legal action was taken against 284 persons.

Dolphin squad and PRU arrested 17 people involved in one-wheeling while two for flying kite.

