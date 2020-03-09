Dolphin Squad, PRU arrest 788 accused in last month

Dolphin Squad arrested 788 accused involved in street crimes and other heinous crimes during the last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Dolphin Squad arrested 788 accused involved in street crimes and other heinous crimes during the last month.

The police also recovered eight cars, 82 motorcycles, 128 pistols, 12 rifles, Rs 400,000 in cash, 128 mobile phones and other valuables from their possession.

SP Dolphin Squad Ayesha Butt presided over a review meeting of the last month performance of Dolphin and Police Response Unit here on Monday.

Dolphin Squad and PRU checked 83122 suspects while responding 2303 correct calls on 15 during the same period.

The police smashed 32 dacoit gangs besides arresting 37 thieves involved in dacoity and robbery incidents.

During the drive against drug pushers, the police recovered 4 kg hashish and 122 bottles of liquor.

The police registered 169 cases against those who involved in aerial firing, fake number plates, fireworks and kite flying and registered 119 cases againstone wheeling. The police recovered 12 missing children and reunited them withtheir parents.