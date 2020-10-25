Dolphin squad, PRU arrest 91 POs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The Dolphin squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of the Lahore Police arrested 91 proclaimed offenders, targeted offenders and court absconders during a crackdown last week.

The police recovered 37 pistols, two rifles, one pump action, 24 magazine, 422 bullets and thousands of rupees from them.

SP Dolphin Squad Rashid Hidayat, while giving details said narcotics were also recovered including 65 bottles of liquor.

The two wings of the police immediately responded to all 517 calls, received on helpline 15.

They helped 80 people on different roads of the city, checked 2611 vehicles, 157,000 motorbikes and 157,793 persons.

As many as 125 motorbikes and two vehicles were impounded and 261 persons were arrested in different police stations due to incomplete documents. As many as 14 bikes, 21 mobile phones and more than Rs 65,000 were recovered from the alleged criminals.

The Dolphin squad and PRU arrested 30 persons for violation of a ban on one-wheeling. One person was held for possessing fire-arm and seven for committing firing into the air.