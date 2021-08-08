Dolphin Squad, PRU arrest 'criminals', recover weapons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Crime-fighters of Dolphin Squad and the Police Response Unit (PRU) recovered 15 pistols, six rifles, 29 magazines, 482 bullets, 200g charas, 50g ice and four bottles of liquor from the alleged criminals during the last week.

SP Dolphin Squad Rashid Hidayat, while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings, said the crime-fighters immediately responded to all 201 calls received on helpline 15 during this period.

The two wings of police also recovered 53 bikes and five mobile-phones from the criminals.

The crime-fighters checked over 255,000 motorbikes, 96 vehicles and more than 257 persons during the week. They impounded 585 motorbikes and six vehicles, and detained 259 persons over incomplete documents.

The Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested two persons over violation of the ban on kite flying, 20 for wheelie-doing and seven for jubilant firing. They also arrested four proclaimed offenders, 30 target offenders and 30 court absconders during the crackdown.