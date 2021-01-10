Dolphin squad, PRU arrested 80 POs last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) arrested 80 proclaimed offenders (POs), target-offenders and court absconders during the last week.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hidayat, while giving details of the weekly performance, said that crime-fighters of both wings of the police recovered weapons and narcotics including 21 pistols, two rifles, 15 magazines, 312 bullets and 15 bottles of liquor from the accused.

The both wings responded to 324 calls received on helpline 15. Two cars, seven bikes, five mobile-phones and thousands of rupees were recovered from the criminals during action.

While promoting community policing, they helped 60 people on different roads of the city.

The Dolphin Squad and the PRU checked 3,382 vehicles, over 147,000 motorbikes and 161,226 persons. Fifty motorbikes and four vehicles were impounded and 171 persons were detained over incomplete documents. The police wings also arrested eight persons for violating the ban on one-wheeling, one for possessing firearm and four for indulging in firing into the air.