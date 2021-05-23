UrduPoint.com
Dolphin Squad, PRU Arrested 81 POs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 09:00 PM

Dolphin squad, PRU arrested 81 POs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) arrested 81 proclaimed offenders (POs), target offenders and court absconders during last week's crackdown.

Both wings of Lahore police in their crackdown against criminals recovered 16 pistols, one pump action, three rifles and 24 magazines from them.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hadayat, while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings informed that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU showed immediate response to the all 188 calls received on helpline 15. During the action, one car, 31 bikes, 11 mobile phones and thousands of rupees were recovered from the criminals.

Dolphin Squad and PRU during vigorous and effective patrolling in the city, checked more than 371000 persons.

As many as 388 motor bikes, 4 vehicles were impounded in different police stations due to incomplete documents.

Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 43 criminals for violating kite flying Act, 3 in aerial firing and another 32 in one hheeling.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Sajid Kiani said that effective patrolling by Dolphin units on busy roads and in congested areas had foiled many attempts of crimes and downgraded the crime rate in the metropolis.

