Dolphin squad, PRU arrested 91 POs last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The Dolphin squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of the Punjab Police arrested 91 proclaimed offenders (POs), target-offenders and court absconders during a crackdown last week.

SP Dolphin Squad Rashid Hidayat told the media on Sunday that the crime-fighters of both wings also recovered two cars, 25 bikes, 28 mobile phones, Rs 262,000 in cash, 41 pistols, nine rifles, 89 magazine and 1,828 bullets from them. The police units also recovered narcotics including six-kilogram charas and four bottles of liquor from the accused.

The both wings responded to 305 calls, received on helpline 15. While promoting community policing, Dolphins and PRU helped 74 people on different city roads.

The crime-fighters checked 2,917 vehicles, over 137,000 motorbikes and 141,131 persons during snap checking. Forty-seven motorbikes and five vehicles were impounded and 212 persons were detained in different police stations due to incomplete documents. The two wings also arrested 24 people over wheelie-doing, one for displaying fireworks and six for violating a ban on jubilant firing.