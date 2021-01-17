UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dolphin Squad, PRU Arrested 91 POs Last Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Dolphin squad, PRU arrested 91 POs last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The Dolphin squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of the Punjab Police arrested 91 proclaimed offenders (POs), target-offenders and court absconders during a crackdown last week.

SP Dolphin Squad Rashid Hidayat told the media on Sunday that the crime-fighters of both wings also recovered two cars, 25 bikes, 28 mobile phones, Rs 262,000 in cash, 41 pistols, nine rifles, 89 magazine and 1,828 bullets from them. The police units also recovered narcotics including six-kilogram charas and four bottles of liquor from the accused.

The both wings responded to 305 calls, received on helpline 15. While promoting community policing, Dolphins and PRU helped 74 people on different city roads.

The crime-fighters checked 2,917 vehicles, over 137,000 motorbikes and 141,131 persons during snap checking. Forty-seven motorbikes and five vehicles were impounded and 212 persons were detained in different police stations due to incomplete documents. The two wings also arrested 24 people over wheelie-doing, one for displaying fireworks and six for violating a ban on jubilant firing.

Related Topics

Firing Police Punjab Mobile Vehicles Rashid Sunday Media From Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

25 minutes ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 9,949 DED Trader licences til ..

55 minutes ago

MoFAIC offers condolences on death of Russian Amba ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to President Putin o ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 3,268 reco ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.