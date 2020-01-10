UrduPoint.com
Dolphin Squad Responded To 4,330 Calls Of Rescue 15 Last Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 09:32 PM

Dolphin Squad responded to 4,330 calls of Rescue 15 last month

The Dolphin squad responded to 4,330 calls of Rescue 15 and arrested 650 accused involved in various crimes during the last month (December 2019).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Dolphin squad responded to 4,330 calls of Rescue 15 and arrested 650 accused involved in various crimes during the last month (December 2019).

SP Dolphin Squad Naveed Arshad Friday reviewed the performance of Dolphin and PRU during December. The force also recovered three stolen cars, 55 motorcycles, Rs 200,000 in cash, 68 mobile phones, 142 pistols, 16 rifles and two laptops from the accused.

The squad busted 24 dacoit gangs besides arresting 20 thieves involved in dozens of cases of dacoity and burglary.

During crackdown on drug-peddlers, the force recovered one kilogram of charas and 279 bottles of liquor.

The force registered 77 cases against one-wheelie doers and also registered 88 cases against kite-flyers, fireworks, firing into the air and fake number-plates.

The squad impounded 413 motorcycles on charges of incomplete documents.

While the force had provided first aid to 129 persons in case of road accidents. The squad reunited 25 missing children to their parents.

