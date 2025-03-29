Dolphin Squad Security On High Alert In Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Dolphin Squad has put security arrangements in Lahore on high alert on the occasion of Eid.
Official sources said that SP Dolphin office sources has instructed for special patrolling around important commercial centers, markets and bazaars to ensure the security of the public during Eid.
The Dolphin Squad continues its crackdown on kite flying, one-wheeling and aerial firing. In the last 48 hours, 49 suspects were arrested from different areas of the city. According to sources, 44 one-wheelers were arrested from Defense, Mall Road, Canal Road, Jail Road, Band Road and other areas.
Meanwhile, 5 suspects involved in kite flying and aerial firing have been arrested from Sanda, Adda Plot and Barki areas of the city. Kites, pump action guns, bullets and magazines have been recovered from the possession of the suspects.
Furthermore, action against the suspects has been intensified in Gulberg, Ghalib Market, Race Course, Naseerabad and other areas.
The Dolphin Squad is taking vigorous measures to further strengthen the security situation on the occasion of Eid.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, The Punjab police took immediate action and detained an accused who had harassed a woman, who had come to New Anarkali Bazaar for Eid shopping.
According to police officials, the woman was shopping in the bazaar when the accused Faisal Yaqoob started harassing and molesting her. As soon as the incident was reported, the New Anarkali Police took timely action and arrested the accused on the spot. The police have registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.
SP City Captain (retd) Qazi Ali Raza said that strict action will be taken against those who harass women, during Eid Shopping, adding a strict action will be taken against such elements.
