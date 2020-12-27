UrduPoint.com
Dolphin Squad Seizes 400-kg Dead Chicken

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Dolphin squad seizes 400-kg dead chicken

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The Dolphin squad Sunday foiled an attempt to supply 400-kg meat of dead chicken in the provincial capital.

According to a spokesman, the Dolphin officials signalled a truck to stop near Nishtar Colony for checking, but the driver attempted to flee instead of stopping there.

The squad chased the vehicle and managed to arrest the accused, identified as Qasim and Ahmad. The truck was loaded with dead chicken, which was being transported to Lahore from Kasur.

Officials of Dolphin squad handed the accused to Nishtar Colony police for further investigation.

