Dolphin Squad Seizes Over 12-kg Heroin

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2025 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Dolphin Squad here at Sherakot recovered more than 12-kg heroin during an operation on Sunday.

According to Dolphin Police sources, sector In-charge Akbar Dogar along with the Dolphin team recovered heroin from near Babu Sabu truck stand.

Police say that the heroin was packed in a large sack, but no suspect was arrested from the spot.

Dolphin Squad Sector In-charge Akbar Dogar says that the heroin has been handed over to Sherakot Police Station.

Local police say that a case has been registered against unknown persons and an investigation has been initiated.

