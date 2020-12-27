UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dolphin Squad,PRU Check 2,536 Vehicles In Last Week

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Dolphin Squad,PRU check 2,536 vehicles in last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) checked 2,536 vehicles, 151,000 motorcycles and 156,914 people during effective patrolling in the city.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hadayat, while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings,said the Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics, including 27 bottles of liquor and hashish, from the accused.

The both wings in their crackdown against criminals recovered 33 pistols, four rifles, one pump action, 22 magazine and 370 rounds.

The wings showed immediate response to 393 calls received on helpline 15.

As many as three cars, eight bikes, 38 mobile phones and Rs 100,000 were recovered from criminals.

The Dolphins and PRU helped 42 people on different roads in the city. As many as 64 motorcycles and two vehicle were impounded in different police stations due to incomplete documents whereas disciplinary action was taken against the responsible.

The both wings also arrested 18 criminals for violating one wheelie, three for kite flying and five for aerial firing.

The Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested three proclaimed offenders, and arrested 87 others during the last week.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that effective patrolling by Dolphin units on busy roadsand in congested areas had foiled many attempts of crimes and decreased crime rate inthe metropolis.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Police Mobile Vehicles Vehicle Rashid Criminals From

Recent Stories

Sahab Smart Solutions becomes Tech Partner for Sha ..

21 minutes ago

1,600 sick cases received treatment assistance thr ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi marks tourism milestones in Chinese mark ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Police organises Innovation Lab event with ..

51 minutes ago

SDHR holds online judicial seizure provisions prog ..

1 hour ago

ADGM Completes 2020 with notable achievements, gro ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.