Dolphin squads directed for prompt response in emergency cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Dolphin squads of Islamabad police have been directed to ensure the safety of the city's residents and provide prompt assistance in times of emergency.

In adherence to the directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the SSP Safe City conducted a comprehensive briefing session for the officers and personnel of the Dolphin Squad (Emergency Response Unit), as reported by a public relations officer.

During the briefing, the SSP Safe City underscored the critical importance of swift responses to calls received via the Pucar-15 helpline, urging officers and personnel to take appropriate actions based on the nature of each incident.

Stringent patrolling protocols were emphasized to ensure the safety of the city's residents and their property. Officials were instructed to interact courteously with citizens, providing prompt assistance in times of emergency.

The officers and personnel received specific directives to maintain vigilant scrutiny of suspicious individuals during their duties, including thorough checks and swift action against criminal elements.

Furthermore, the importance of maintaining a professional and courteous demeanor towards the public, in contrast to traditional approaches, was stressed.

Driven by the top priorities of the Islamabad Capital Police, which are crime prevention and citizen safety, any disruption to public safety will be met with zero tolerance.

Officers were reminded of their role in implementing comprehensive strategies against criminal activities and ensuring the efficacy of these measures. Negligence in this regard will not be tolerated, ensuring a steadfast commitment to public safety.