Open Menu

Dolphin Squads Directed For Prompt Response In Emergency Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Dolphin squads directed for prompt response in emergency cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Dolphin squads of Islamabad police have been directed to ensure the safety of the city's residents and provide prompt assistance in times of emergency.

In adherence to the directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the SSP Safe City conducted a comprehensive briefing session for the officers and personnel of the Dolphin Squad (Emergency Response Unit), as reported by a public relations officer.

During the briefing, the SSP Safe City underscored the critical importance of swift responses to calls received via the Pucar-15 helpline, urging officers and personnel to take appropriate actions based on the nature of each incident.

Stringent patrolling protocols were emphasized to ensure the safety of the city's residents and their property. Officials were instructed to interact courteously with citizens, providing prompt assistance in times of emergency.

The officers and personnel received specific directives to maintain vigilant scrutiny of suspicious individuals during their duties, including thorough checks and swift action against criminal elements.

Furthermore, the importance of maintaining a professional and courteous demeanor towards the public, in contrast to traditional approaches, was stressed.

Driven by the top priorities of the Islamabad Capital Police, which are crime prevention and citizen safety, any disruption to public safety will be met with zero tolerance.

Officers were reminded of their role in implementing comprehensive strategies against criminal activities and ensuring the efficacy of these measures. Negligence in this regard will not be tolerated, ensuring a steadfast commitment to public safety.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Nasir Criminals Top

Recent Stories

Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted ..

Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted against any particular nationa ..

13 minutes ago
 World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first agains ..

World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first against England

37 minutes ago
 French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable e ..

French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable energy path at ADIPEC 2023

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Ze ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Zealand

2 hours ago
 Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainab ..

Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainable aviation fuel industry in U ..

2 hours ago
 Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abd ..

Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abdullah bin Zayed pays tribute o ..

3 hours ago
LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

3 hours ago
 Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives ..

Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives for Pakistan’s economic rec ..

3 hours ago
 Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quit ..

Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quits PTI and politics

3 hours ago
 Pakistan-GCC FTA will help enhance Pakistan's expo ..

Pakistan-GCC FTA will help enhance Pakistan's exports to Gulf States: Gohar

3 hours ago
 Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic par ..

Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic partnership

3 hours ago
 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in Indi ..

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in India today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan