Dolphins, PRU arrest 146 'criminals' at large

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) arrested 146 alleged criminals at large including proclaimed offenders (POs), target offenders and court absconders during the outgoing week.

SP Dolphin Squad Rashid Hidayat, while providing details of performance of both wings of the Police Department, said the personnel responded to 198 calls received on helpline 15 during the week.

The crime fighters recovered narcotics and illicit weapons including 70grm heroin, 550grm charas, 17 pistols, three rifles, one pump action, one dagger, 22 magazines and 121 bullets from them.

The police wings recovered stolen cars, 41 motorbikes, six mobile-phones and more than Rs 31,000 in cash from the alleged criminals.

They checked more than 310,000 motorbikes, 354 vehicles and a large number of suspects. As many as 1,334 motorbikes and 10 other vehicles were impounded and 396 persons were detained at different police stations over incomplete documents.

The Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 63 persons over violation of a ban on kite-flying, 38 for one-wheeling and another two over jubilent firing into the air.