Dolphins , PRU arrest criminals, recover weapons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The Dolphins and Police Response Unit (PRU) recovered 33 pistols, three rifles, 43 magazines and 420 bullets during a crackdown on illegal weapon holders and criminals during the last week.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hidayat, while providing details of weekly performance of both wings of the police force, said on Sunday that total 198 calls, received on helpline 15, were responded in that period.

The Dolphins and PRU also recovered two cars, 59 bikes, 17 mobile-phones and thousands of rupees from the criminals.

The two wings checked over 353,000 motorbikes and 662 vehicles during checking. Also, 664 motorbikes and seven vehicles were impounded and 362 persons were detained at different police stations over incomplete documents.

The Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 56 persons for violating the ban on kite-flying, six for resorting to firing into the air and another 23 over one-wheeling.

The police also arrested 115 proclaimed offenders, target offenders and court absconders during the last week.