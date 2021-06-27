UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dolphins , PRU Arrest Criminals, Recover Weapons

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 07:20 PM

Dolphins , PRU arrest criminals, recover weapons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The Dolphins and Police Response Unit (PRU) recovered 33 pistols, three rifles, 43 magazines and 420 bullets during a crackdown on illegal weapon holders and criminals during the last week.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hidayat, while providing details of weekly performance of both wings of the police force, said on Sunday that total 198 calls, received on helpline 15, were responded in that period.

The Dolphins and PRU also recovered two cars, 59 bikes, 17 mobile-phones and thousands of rupees from the criminals.

The two wings checked over 353,000 motorbikes and 662 vehicles during checking. Also, 664 motorbikes and seven vehicles were impounded and 362 persons were detained at different police stations over incomplete documents.

The Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 56 persons for violating the ban on kite-flying, six for resorting to firing into the air and another 23 over one-wheeling.

The police also arrested 115 proclaimed offenders, target offenders and court absconders during the last week.

Related Topics

Firing Police Vehicles Rashid Criminals Sunday From Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Sarah Al Amiri visits Dubai Science Park, meets se ..

39 minutes ago

UAE to host new international cricket league title ..

54 minutes ago

Dubai Future Council on Energy holds its seventh m ..

2 hours ago

30,516 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 2,122 new COVID-19 cases, 2,077 reco ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Defence delegation visits Lockheed Mar ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.