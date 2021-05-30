Dolphins, PRU responded 217 calls last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Dolphins and Police Response Unit (PRU) responded 217 calls, received on helpline 15, during the last week.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hidayat told the media that crime-fighters of both wings recovered one car, 58 bikes, 19 mobile-phone, Rs 71,000 in cash, 22 pistols, eight rifles, 39 magazines and 388 bullets from the criminals during that period.

The Dolphin Squad and PRU checked more than 432,000 motorbikes, 382 vehicles and over four 4 lakh persons in one week. Six hundred motorbikes and six vehicles were impounded and 313 persons were detained at different police stations over incomplete documentsThe two wings of the police also arrested 21 persons over violation of ban on kite-flying, three over jubilant firing and another 50 over wheelie-doing.

The Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 91 proclaimed offenders, target offenders and court absconders during the last week.