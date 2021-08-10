Domain of Safe City Project being extended in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The domain of Islamabad Safe City Project is being extended keeping in view the increase in population which would help to control crime and maintain law and order in the city.

According to details, CCTV cameras installed at shopping malls and private housing societies would be connected with Safe City project. In a statement, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that extension of Safe City project would help control crime in the city and maintain law and order.

The IGP said that Islamabad police is committed to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and arrests of anti-social as well as criminal elements are being ensured.

He said that Islamabad police achieved great success in 2021 and ensured effective crackdown against criminal elements. All accused wanted to police in crime cases of heinous nature occurred in Islamabad were arrested and relief was provided to the complainants.

The special meetings were conducted with officials of Rawalpindi police and desired results were achieved during joint search operations. The IGP said that several gangsters belonging to other districts were nabbed and effective action was ensured against criminal elements.

He said that Islamabad police would leave no stone unturned to provide protection to the lives and property of citizens.