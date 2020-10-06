UrduPoint.com
Domains Of KP Development Authorities To Be Expanded: Akbar Ayub

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 05:06 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan Tuesday said the domains of all development authorities of the province would be further expanded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan Tuesday said the domains of all development authorities of the province would be further expanded.

He was presiding over a review meeting of Swabi Development Authority (SDA) which was attended by Local Government Secretary Motasam Billah Shah, Swabi Development Authority Project Director Muhammad Arif Awan and SDA Deputy Director Technical Javed Durrrani.

He said a committee would soon be formed for the purpose of expansion of development authorities' domains.

The minister directed the administration of SDA to devise a comprehensive plan for the development and rehabilitation of Shah Mansoor Town so that maximum resources of this town could be utilized.

He said shops and land of this town should be auctioned and a specific portion of the commercial land should be reserved for construction of a hospital. He said the size of plots in Shah Masoor Town should be kept smaller so that a maximum number of people were given a chance to construct their homes.

