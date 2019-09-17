Domestic clash takes 3 lives in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :At least three people including a woman were killed when an incident of firing took place after a domestic brawl in Charsadda district on Tuesday.

Charsadda police said the incident occurred after a brawl between two neighbors which later led to indiscriminate firing.

As result a woman two men were killed on the spot. Police said the accused himself surrendered to police after the killing spree.

Bodies of the dead were sent to district headquarters hospital Charsadda for postmortem and later handed over to heirs.