Domestic Dispute Claims Four Lives

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 06:00 PM

Domestic dispute claims four lives

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :-:Over a domestic dispute, accused killed four members of a family with repeated attacks of knives in Daska city here on Sunday.

Local police officials said that a money dispute was stated to be a main cause behind these killings.

Accused threw the bodies of slain husband Muhammad Seed, his wife Sidra Bibi in nearby local fields and bodies of two minor sons in a local canal near Sambrial.

Sialkot DPO Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroz visited the spot and inquired about the incident.

DPO said that Daska police had arrested an accused Zafar Ullah, adding that the search was on for the slain childrens bodies in the canal.

Further investigations were underway.

