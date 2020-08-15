Domestic dispute claims life in Dasht

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :A man was killed over domestic dispute issued by unknown man at Dasht area of Mastung district on Saturday.

According to Levies officials, the victim identified as Basheer Ahmed, was present at his house when unidentified man shot him dead and fled away.

The body of the deceased was handed over to legal heir.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.