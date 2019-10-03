UrduPoint.com
Domestic Dispute Claims Life In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:40 AM

Domestic dispute claims life in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :A woman died in an incident of firing over domestic dispute at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim Samina resident of Gandawa area was killed after developing domestic dispute in firing incident. Her body was handed over to the heirs after legal formalities.

Police has registered a case and started investigation.

