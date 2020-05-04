UrduPoint.com
Domestic Dispute Claims Life In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 09:42 PM

Domestic dispute claims life in Quetta

A man died in an incident of firing over domestic dispute at Airport Road area of the provincial capital on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :A man died in an incident of firing over domestic dispute at Airport Road area of the provincial capital on Monday.

According to police the victim Khalil Ahmed was killed after developing domestic dispute at Chashama Achuzai area.

Police on information reached the spot and shifted the body to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

