Open Menu

Domestic Dispute Claims Lives Of 4 Family Members In Paharpur Tehsil

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Domestic dispute claims lives of 4 family members in Paharpur Tehsil

A domestic dispute on Tuesday claimed four members of a family, including three women, in Rahmani-Khel area of Paniyala, Paharpur Tehsil on Tuesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A domestic dispute on Tuesday claimed four members of a family, including three women, in Rahmani-Khel area of Paniyala, Paharpur Tehsil on Tuesday.

According to police, accused Toofan, son of Rasool Khan, killed his wife over a domestic dispute in Rahmani Khel, and in retaliation the brothers of the deceased woman shot dead his father Rasool Khan, mother and daughter (their niece).

The woman was reportedly pregnant.

Meanwhile, relatives of the three deceased started a protest by placing the bodies on the CPEC Road. The police were negotiating with the protesters to clear the road.

Related Topics

Dead Protest Police Road Wife CPEC Women Family

Recent Stories

Rs.504.4m fine imposed on 4213 electricity thieves ..

Rs.504.4m fine imposed on 4213 electricity thieves, 4029 booked, 3480 arrested i ..

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner for completion of land record compute ..

Commissioner for completion of land record computerization up to Dec 30

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan fully committed to eradicate polio virus: ..

Pakistan fully committed to eradicate polio virus: PM Kakar

8 minutes ago
 Session judge visits district jail Kohat

Session judge visits district jail Kohat

16 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar leave ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar leaves for Kuwait on an official vi ..

8 minutes ago
 RWMC ensures the cleanliness of rural areas

RWMC ensures the cleanliness of rural areas

9 minutes ago
PDWP approves six development schemes

PDWP approves six development schemes

9 minutes ago
 3 outlaws arrested; heroin recovered

3 outlaws arrested; heroin recovered

9 minutes ago
 Advisor Ombudsman Secretariat visits EOBI

Advisor Ombudsman Secretariat visits EOBI

9 minutes ago
 Wasi Shah announces substantial progress in touris ..

Wasi Shah announces substantial progress in tourism development app

9 minutes ago
 Gujrat Corruption case: Court approves plea bargai ..

Gujrat Corruption case: Court approves plea bargain of co-accused

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan's share in $100 billion import market of ..

Pakistan's share in $100 billion import market of South Africa quite negligible: ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan