Domestic dispute leaves three dead

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Three people of a family were killed over a domestic dispute in Nishtar colony located in Lahore on Monday.

According to police sources the members of the victim family had argued over a domestic matter and one of the family members started firing in rage and left three dead on the spot, reported a private news channel.

The culprit shot dead his brother, mother and sister in law.

Police registered First Investigation Report (FIR) against the culprit and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for postmortem.