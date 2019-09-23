UrduPoint.com
Domestic Dispute Leaves Three Dead

Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:10 AM

Domestic dispute leaves three dead

Three people of a family were killed over a domestic dispute in Nishtar colony located in Lahore on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Three people of a family were killed over a domestic dispute in Nishtar colony located in Lahore on Monday.

According to police sources the members of the victim family had argued over a domestic matter and one of the family members started firing in rage and left three dead on the spot, reported a private news channel.

The culprit shot dead his brother, mother and sister in law.

Police registered First Investigation Report (FIR) against the culprit and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for postmortem.

