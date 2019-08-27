UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Domestic Dispute Takes Seven Lives Of A Family

Faizan Hashmi 32 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:47 AM

Domestic dispute takes seven lives of a family

Seven members of a family, including three women, were killed after a gunman opened fire in Sargodha's Sikandar Hayat Colony on early Tuesday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Seven members of a family, including three women, were killed after a gunman opened fire in Sargodha's Sikandar Hayat Colony on early Tuesday morning.

As per details, police said that the suspect shot the family while they were sleeping in their house and then killed himself.

Police said the suspect and deceased all belonged to the same family and the incident occurred due to a domestic dispute.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.

Related Topics

Fire Police Sargodha Same Women Family All

Recent Stories

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is ..

31 minutes ago

Amir Khan arrives in Pakistan to visit LoC

32 minutes ago

Venezuela nurses turn to side jobs to survive econ ..

32 minutes ago

Russia to Use 'Inflation Minus' Principle Adjustin ..

32 minutes ago

Prominent peace body CodePink urges UNSC to end In ..

48 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani tells US to take 'first step' by li ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.