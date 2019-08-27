Domestic dispute takes seven lives of a family

Seven members of a family, including three women, were killed after a gunman opened fire in Sargodha's Sikandar Hayat Colony on early Tuesday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Seven members of a family, including three women, were killed after a gunman opened fire in Sargodha's Sikandar Hayat Colony on early Tuesday morning.

As per details, police said that the suspect shot the family while they were sleeping in their house and then killed himself.

Police said the suspect and deceased all belonged to the same family and the incident occurred due to a domestic dispute.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.