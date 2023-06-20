UrduPoint.com

Domestic Dispute Turned Violent, Man Shot Dead In Abbottabad

Published June 20, 2023

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :In the outskirts of Abbottabad in the Nakka Pani area within the jurisdiction of Mangal Police Station, a domestic dispute turned fatal as two people shot dead a man and managed to escape after committing the crime.

According to the Mangal Police station, the unfortunate man shot dead was identified as Waris hailing from Kohistan.

Upon receiving the information about the incident police immediately reached the crime scene and after necessary proceedings transported the dead body to the hospital for autopsy.

The widow of the deceased named Gul Daan identified two suspects as Ghazi Allah alias Ghazbo son of Lal Sarbaz and Lal Khan son of Lal who committed the murder using a sophisticated weapon.

Mangal Police Station has registered a case under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code/34 and has initiated the search for the suspects.

