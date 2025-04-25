Open Menu

Domestic Dispute Turns Deadly, Uncle Kills Nephew And Ex-son-in-law In Hazro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A man was shot dead by his uncle and ex-father-in-law over a domestic dispute in Malla Kalan village, Hazro on Thursday. The victim, Gulzar Ali, had been divorced by his wife, Shad Ali's daughter, who later remarried.

According to police, Gulzar Ali was a proclaimed offender who had been sheltered by Tajarab Hussain, a resident of the village, at his farmhouse. Legal action will also be taken against Hussain for sheltering a proclaimed offender and violating the Tenancy Act.

The police have registered a murder case and launched an investigation. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Pindigheb Police arrested a suspect, Imtiaz, accused of molesting an 8-year-old boy. The suspect has been sent behind bars after a medical examination confirmed the assault.

