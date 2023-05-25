Domestic employees, tenants' registration in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The police campaign titled 'Knock the Door' was in full swing to register the tenants as well as domestic servants.

According to the police spokesman on Thursday, teams of Islamabad police were conducting door-to-door visits to ensure their registration.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) visited 276 houses in the Karachi company police area during the last 24 hours and registered 139 houses.

"The purpose of this campaign is to avoid any untoward incident by maintaining law and order in the Federal capital."The spokesman said that this exercise would help to keep a vigilant eye on miscreants and suspects.