The arrest comes in connection with a distressing case of alleged abuse and torture of a 14-year-old girl who worked as domestic help at their residence.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2023) In a significant development, the wife of Civil Judge Asim Hafeez, Somia Asim, was arrested after her bail was revoked by a local court in Islamabad.

The harrowing incident came to light earlier this month when the teenage girl's parents rushed her to a hospital in Lahore due to severe injuries.

They accused Somia Asim of subjecting their daughter to brutal treatment while she was employed as a domestic worker at their house.

Today, Somia Asim appeared before Additional District and Sessions Judge Farrukh Fareed along with her legal team to present her bail plea.

The defense lawyer argued that Somia had already pleaded innocence before the joint investigation team (JIT) appointed to probe the case.

During the investigation, she denied the allegations of mistreatment and stated that she had provided financial assistance of Rs60,000 to the girl's parents.

The defense lawyer emphasized that police records did not indicate any torture inflicted by Somia on the girl named Rizwana.

He further mentioned that Somia had safely returned the child to her parents, urging the court to wait for the JIT's inquiry report, expected to be completed by this evening.

On the other hand, the prosecution opposed the bail plea and requested the court to reject it. The court directed both parties to present their arguments regarding the bail plea and also ordered the investigation officer to obtain the video mentioned by the defense lawyer.

This video reportedly showed Somia accompanying Rizwana to the bus stop to send her back to her parents.

The prosecution asserted that the recovery of the object allegedly used by Somia to beat Rizwana was crucial to prove the charges, making her arrest necessary to secure the evidence.

Judge Farrukh Fareed expressed the importance of finding the truth and ordered Somia's arrest while disposing of her bail plea. Somia became visibly emotional and cried during the court proceedings, prompting the judge to instruct officials to escort her out.

Following the court's decision, the Islamabad police promptly arrested Somia Asim outside the courtroom. She will now be presented before a duty magistrate to seek her physical remand for further interrogation.

The case has gained public attention and is being closely monitored to ensure justice for the victim and a fair investigation into the alleged abuse and mistreatment.