Domestic help torture case: Judge made OSD

The Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court has directed Hafeez to assume his responsibilities in Rawalpindi by August 19th.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2023) Civil Judge Asim Hafeez, who is connected to a case involving the abuse of a maid, was designated as an OSD (Officer on Special Duty) on Thursday.

Ongoing investigations into the abuse case have led to summoning Asim and his wife, Somia Asim, by a joint investigation team.

Somia Asim, the accused woman, is presently in Adiala jail on judicial remand.

The incident involving Rizwana, a 14-year-old currently undergoing treatment at Lahore General Hospital, came to light on July 24th when her mother alleged that Somia had subjected Rizwana to abuse.

Upon her admission to the hospital, Rizwana exhibited signs of torture, including infected head wounds, broken arms, and significant trauma.

Professor Jodat Saleem, the head of the medical board overseeing Rizwana's treatment, noted her improving condition, although she remains unable to walk and her infection notably diminished.