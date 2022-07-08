Domestic, international flights to be increased for Multan, Khawaja Saad

UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Friday that domestic and international flights would be increased at Multan International Airport

During his visit of Multan International Airport, the minister said that he was excited to visit the international airport.

He said that his government was striving hard to strengthen all institutions of the country.

He said that country was facing hardships but government would overcome the issues.

He visited different departments of the airport and also presided over a meeting. The Manager Airport Raja Azhar Mahmood briefed the minister about the facilities being offered to masses at the airport.

The minister expressed satisfaction on the available facilities.

Earlier, federal minister visited Pakistan Railways headquarters and chaired a meeting of divisional officers.

Addressing the meeting, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that protection of passengers and best facilities for them was top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He directed officers concerned to extend facility of clean drinking water at all railways stations.

He added that Pakistan Railways be stabilized soon.

The federal minister planted a sapling at railways headquarters.

