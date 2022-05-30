Domestic issue claims two lives

Two people were shot dead over a domestic issue in the limits of Factory area police station on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Two people were shot dead over a domestic issue in the limits of Factory area police station on Monday.

Rescue 1122 said the accused, Sultan Mahmood, opened indiscriminate firing on his brother-in-law Khizar over a domestic issue near Sugran Shafi hospital, Jhang Road.

As a result, Khizar died on the spot while an unidentified man also fell victim to the firing.

Police shifted the bodies to a mortuary and collected forensic evidences from the spot.

Police registered a case against Sultan Mahmood, Kaif Sultan, Liaqat Bhatti, Kashiand others.