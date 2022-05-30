UrduPoint.com

Domestic Issue Claims Two Lives

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 04:54 PM

Domestic issue claims two lives

Two people were shot dead over a domestic issue in the limits of Factory area police station on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Two people were shot dead over a domestic issue in the limits of Factory area police station on Monday.

Rescue 1122 said the accused, Sultan Mahmood, opened indiscriminate firing on his brother-in-law Khizar over a domestic issue near Sugran Shafi hospital, Jhang Road.

As a result, Khizar died on the spot while an unidentified man also fell victim to the firing.

Police shifted the bodies to a mortuary and collected forensic evidences from the spot.

Police registered a case against Sultan Mahmood, Kaif Sultan, Liaqat Bhatti, Kashiand others.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Police Station Road Died Man Jhang Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

President Alvi approves appointment of Baligh-Ur-R ..

President Alvi approves appointment of Baligh-Ur-Rehman as Governor Punjab

32 minutes ago
 Iran Guards accuse 'Zionists' of assassinating col ..

Iran Guards accuse 'Zionists' of assassinating colonel

2 minutes ago
 Universal Healthcare Act to become law in three d ..

Universal Healthcare Act to become law in three days : Jhagra

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Women team to tour Australia

Pakistan Women team to tour Australia

56 minutes ago
 President approves Baligh's appointment as Governo ..

President approves Baligh's appointment as Governor Punjab

2 minutes ago
 NATO Hopes to Boost Cooperation With 'Like-Minded' ..

NATO Hopes to Boost Cooperation With 'Like-Minded' Actors After June Summit - St ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.