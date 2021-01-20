Domestic labour worst form of child abuse: NCRC chairperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) Chairperson Afshan Tehseen Wednesday said that the "child domestic labour" was one of the worst forms of child abuse.

While talking to APP, she said that nothing could be more inhuman and heinous than destroying the life of a child.

She said that the strict legislation and implementation on it was only way to stop child domestic labour.

She said NCRC would conduct awareness session to stop domestic child labour.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) this year was moving from commitment to action in the fight against child labour, she said.

She said that child domestic labour was a bigger issues in big cities such as the children who are out of school had to join their mothers who are domestic worker.

She said that the Federal government has set an example to prohibit child domestic labour.

Commission preparing draft for child rights which would be launched soon, she added.