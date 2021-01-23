UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Domestic Labour Worst Form Of Child Abuse: NCRC Chairperson

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 01:31 PM

Domestic labour worst form of child abuse: NCRC chairperson

National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) Chairperson Afshan Tehseen said that the child domestic labour was one of the worst forms of child abuse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) Chairperson Afshan Tehseen said that the child domestic labour was one of the worst forms of child abuse.

Talking to APP here the other day, she said that nothing could be more inhuman and heinous than destroying the life of a child.

She said that the strict legislation and implementation on it was only way to stop child domestic labour.

She said NCRC would conduct awareness session to stop domestic child labour.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) this year was moving from commitment to action in the fight against child labour, she said.

She said that child domestic labour was a bigger issues in big cities such as the children who are out of school had to join their mothers who are domestic worker.

She said that the Federal government has set an example to prohibit child domestic labour.

Commission preparing draft for child rights which would be launched soon, she added.

\778

Related Topics

Ilo From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Kitzbuehel downhill called off

52 seconds ago

AACs, ACs visits Insaf Sasta Bazaars, checks rates ..

54 seconds ago

Gypsy woman being kidnapped month ago, yet to be r ..

55 seconds ago

DFC Hangu team visit various markets, fines severa ..

56 seconds ago

Pakistani man killed during TikTok stunt on train ..

59 seconds ago

Hundreds Join Opposition Protests in Russia's Far ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.