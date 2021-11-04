Domestic Violence bill focuses prevention of physical, mental abuse:

Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights, Walid Iqbal on Thursday said domestic violence bill was not only focusing on the prevention of physical abuse but also mental stress

He informed that currently the bill was tabled in National Assembly after that it would be presented in senate for approval.

He made these remarks while addressing as chief guest at a consultative meeting organized by Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) in collaboration with Oxfam in Pakistan with stakeholders for drafting of new laws and implementation of existing legislation to protect Child Early and Forced Marriages (CEFM) and Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) in Pakistan, particularly the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2021.

He strongly emphasized on the implementation of existing laws, assurance of punishments, education and brought up, trust of community on laws and legal systems and sensitization of males to end violence against women and girls (VAWG).

The chairman mentioned that the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection Bill 2021 also included punishments and penalties for culprits besides the monitory relive and physical relief for the victims.

Isma Sana from Oxfam in Pakistan stressed upon the impunity and misconceptions in the society regarding domestic violence which should be tackled properly through legislation, adding, domestic violence should be considered as a punishable crime.

She said according to the Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey, approximately 32 percent of women have experienced physical violence in Pakistan and 40 percent of ever-married women have suffered from spousal abuse in their life.

Chief Executive Officer ITA, Baela Raza Jamil said, the government had passed various laws to prevent violence and support those affected by it, adding, the conviction rate for violence against women stands at only 1-2.5 percent. She opined that resources and services for women survivors of GBV remained scarce.

Senator Ms. Fauzia Arshad, Member Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, members provincial assembly Farah Agha and Mohammad Ijaz Khan Jazi, Shehzad Ahmed representative of Ministry of Human Rights and Isma Sana from Oxfam In Pakistan participated in the panel discussion which was moderated by Nayyab Ali.

The participants exchanged views on the barriers in the prevention of GBV including misperceptions around GBV, limited or ineffectual legislation and lack of support systems and safety nets for those who do attempt to seek support.

They gave recommendations to overcome these challenges to create safe spaces for women and children.

Meanwhile, Ms. Aisha Lateef from Darul Aman, Rawalpindi and Ms. Rizwana Basheer, Manager Crisis Center Rawalpindi shed light on the challenges they face at grass roots level while spreading awareness against domestic violence.