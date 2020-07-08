Domestic Violence Bill (Protection and Prevention) to be tabled in National Assembly today

(@fidahassanain)

Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari has confirmed that the bill will be tabled today in the National Assembly and is hopeful that it will eradicate violence and domestic abuse against senior citizens.

ISLAMABAD: Domestic Violence Bill (Protection and Prevention) will be tabled in National Assembly today, Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said.

Taking to Twitter, Mazari said that the bill was prepared by the Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) and was approved by Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC).

“The Domestic Violence (Protection and Prevention) Bill 2020 prepared by MOHR and approved by CCLC and Cabinet will be tabled today in NA,” she wrote on Twitter.

The minister was hopeful that the Senior Citizen Bill, tabled in the assembly before the pandemic restrictions, would be expedited for its early implementation.

“Our Senior Citizens Bill has been with NA Standing Committee on HR since before the Pandemic restrictions. Hoping it is expedited soon,” she further tweeted

A woman namely Sadaf Z Naqvi was found dead in her house in Airport police precinct in Rawalpindi. The Twitterati demanded strict action against the culprits involved in her murder. The latest reports said that her husband Alvi was arrested over charges of killing Sadaf. Domestic violence and abuse against the women rose in Pakistan in recent months.