Domestic Violence Case Filed Against Man In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 11:10 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) A case has been registered against Muhammad Usman, a resident of Peoples Colony in Attock City on Sunday, for allegedly assaulting his wife over his second marriage.

According to the complainant, A.N.

, her husband's decision to contract a second marriage without informing her led to a heated confrontation, which turned violent when he kicked, punched, and dragged her by the hair.

The Attock City police took swift action, registering a case based on the victim's written complaint. The police are now conducting a search for the suspect, with legal proceedings underway. Efforts are being made to apprehend the accused and bring him to justice.

