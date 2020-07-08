UrduPoint.com
Domestic Violence (Protection And Prevention) Bill 2020 To Be Tabled In NA: Shireen Mazari

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari on Wednesday said that Domestic Violence (Protection and Prevention) Bill 2020 prepared by Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) will be tabled in National Assembly (NA).

In a twitter message, she said that Bill also approved by Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) and Cabinet will be tabled today in NA.

"Our Senior Citizens Bill has been with NA Standing Committee on Human Rights since before the pandemic restrictions. Hoping it is expedited soon", she said.

More Stories From Pakistan

