ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Domestic workers Sunday demanded to set up any monitoring system which could cater the problems and issues being faced by them while performing their duties.

As they faced plenty of issues and hardships relating to their task,owners tried to provide them low salaries instead of giving them worth deserving.

It said that these domestic workers do work in the homes of others on very low payment by providing a range of services including sweeping washrooms, washing clothes, cooking and taking care of children,said an expert.

They have to continue their work for long hours but in response they faced challenges like low wages, rude behavior, receiving late salaries and sometime they faced allegations of theft and even faced imprisonment on wrong charges,he added.

A social activist urged to proper implement existing laws that protected the rights of domestic workers while demanded new laws for their protection and safety. He said that there should be a regulatory body.

A domestic worker Rasiya Sultan said,"Her owner did not give her a worth salary as she was doing hand made cloth embroidery for last ten years.

Owner earned in his business quite reasonable but he provided me very low salary ,she was only doing this job just to feed her children and family,she added.

Another worker said,"It was difficult to get trust from owner as she was maid in a house in G-9 for last 5 years but she had to also tolerate the allegation of theft." \778