UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Domestic Worker's Demand To Set Up Monitoring System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 03:00 PM

Domestic worker's demand to set up monitoring system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Domestic workers Sunday demanded to set up any monitoring system which could cater the problems and issues being faced by them while performing their duties.

As they faced plenty of issues and hardships relating to their task,owners tried to provide them low salaries instead of giving them worth deserving.

It said that these domestic workers do work in the homes of others on very low payment by providing a range of services including sweeping washrooms, washing clothes, cooking and taking care of children,said an expert.

They have to continue their work for long hours but in response they faced challenges like low wages,  rude behavior, receiving late salaries and sometime they faced allegations of theft and even faced imprisonment on wrong charges,he added.

A social activist urged to proper implement existing laws that protected the rights of domestic workers while demanded new laws for their protection and safety. He said that there should be a regulatory body.

A domestic worker Rasiya Sultan said,"Her owner did not give her a worth salary as she was doing hand made cloth embroidery for last ten years.

Owner earned in his business quite reasonable but he provided me very low salary ,she was only doing this job just to feed her children and family,she added.

Another worker said,"It was difficult to get trust from owner as she was maid in a house in G-9 for last 5 years but she had to also tolerate the allegation of theft." \778

Related Topics

Business Job Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Emirati engineers due to launch Hope Probe this su ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Cares launches vocational training programme ..

3 hours ago

Australia will impose self isolation on all intern ..

4 hours ago

Argentina bans entry to non-residents arriving fro ..

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s stimulus package will keep ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 15, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.