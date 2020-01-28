Domestic workers facing plenty of problems due to absence of regulatory body

(@FahadShabbir)

Domestic workers particularly women are facing plenty of problems due to absence any mechanism or regulatory body to address their issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Domestic workers particularly women are facing plenty of problems due to absence any mechanism or regulatory body to address their issues.

The civil society organizations working for the domestic workers rights have proposed that government should introduce proper mechanism to provide security and protection to domestic workers.

Dr. Maliha Hussain, an activist said that concerned authorities should introduce a system to provide assistance to the domestic workers. She said that domestic workers particularly women were facing various issues while performing their duties but remained silent due to fear of losing jobs.

Surriyan Begum, a domestic worker who works for a family as maid servant since 2017 at Sector G-7, said "she is serving this family for long time but still fail to win their trust as daily we have to face a new allegation or issues on minor disputes" She added "We have no option but remained silent and focused to our work".

She said that it was not easy for them to leave a job.

Nasreen Bibi, another domestic worker said "I have been working as housemaid for the last 10 years but during the entire period her problems were multiplied rather than getting sigh of relief.

She said that no one cares about us and about our needs as struggle and hardwork without any relief had become a routine in our life.