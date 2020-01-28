UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Domestic Workers Facing Plenty Of Problems Due To Absence Of Regulatory Body

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 03:51 PM

Domestic workers facing plenty of problems due to absence of regulatory body

Domestic workers particularly women are facing plenty of problems due to absence any mechanism or regulatory body to address their issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Domestic workers particularly women are facing plenty of problems due to absence any mechanism or regulatory body to address their issues.

The civil society organizations working for the domestic workers rights have proposed that government should introduce proper mechanism to provide security and protection to domestic workers.

Dr. Maliha Hussain, an activist said that concerned authorities should introduce a system to provide assistance to the domestic workers. She said that domestic workers particularly women were facing various issues while performing their duties but remained silent due to fear of losing jobs.

Surriyan Begum, a domestic worker who works for a family as maid servant since 2017 at Sector G-7, said "she is serving this family for long time but still fail to win their trust as daily we have to face a new allegation or issues on minor disputes" She added "We have no option but remained silent and focused to our work".

She said that it was not easy for them to leave a job.

Nasreen Bibi, another domestic worker said "I have been working as housemaid for the last 10 years but during the entire period her problems were multiplied rather than getting sigh of relief.

She said that no one cares about us and about our needs as struggle and hardwork without any relief had become a routine in our life.

Related Topics

Civil Society Job Women 2017 Family Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 73 kg of crysta ..

20 minutes ago

Germany Confirms 1st Case of Coronavirus in Bavari ..

12 minutes ago

Philips to sell home appliances unit, focus on hea ..

12 minutes ago

Rain's spell to boost wheat, oil seed pulses produ ..

12 minutes ago

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

5 minutes ago

Federer says warning for swearing 'a bit tough'

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.