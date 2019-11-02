UrduPoint.com
Domestic Workers' Registration App Launched

Sat 02nd November 2019 | 09:08 PM

The Punjab Employees Social Security has introduced android application "Domestic Workers Registration App" for the registration of domestic workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab Employees Social Security has introduced android application "Domestic Workers Registration App" for the registration of domestic workers.

It was moral and legal obligation of owner of the house to get registered his/her servants under the Domestic Workers Act.

Free of cost treatment of employees, higher education of their children and financial assistance was being ensured in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

Provision of fundamental rights to the domestic employees were the foremost responsibility of the state, he said adding an awareness campaign was also being launched through the province to ensure registration of domestic employees by theowners.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

