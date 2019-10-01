Domicile issuance system upgraded in Islamabad: Shaukat Ali

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali on Tuesday said that the system was upgraded in Islamabad to facilitate citizens in the issuance of domicile

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali on Tuesday said that the system was upgraded in Islamabad to facilitate citizens in the issuance of domicile.

Replying to a calling attention notice, he said that a full fledged citizen facilitation centre was established in Islamabad to facilitate the residents.

He said that 52,000 domicile have been issued in last five years, adding that daily 30 to 35 residents apply for the domicile. He said that ministry would also share the whole record of the domicile issued so far in the standing committee.

MNA Ali Nawaz Awan and MNA Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz moved the calling attention notice drawing attention of the Minister for Interior regarding problems being faced by the residents of Islamabad in the issuance of domicile.

On their demand, the matter was referred to the committee for further discussion.