Domki condemns murder of six labourers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Khan Domki Saturday strongly condemned the attack and murder of six labourers in Turbat and summoned a report of the incident from the local administration.

Talking to a Private news channel, he expressed his grief and sorrow over the horrifying incident while conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

"This is a heartrending incident and we equally share the grief of the bereaved families", he added.

He also strictly directed to investigate the matter keeping in view all aspects, ordering the law enforcers to ensure immediate arrest in this case.

According to details, police officials informed that unknown armed persons killed six labourers and injured two others in Turbat in an overnight attack in Balochistan province.

The accused entered the under-construction house of a local contractor Naseer and committed the heinous crime leaving six labourers dead and two injured, police added.

Officials said that the attack took place in the Sattelite area of Turbat city, 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of the border with Iran.

“Six were killed on the spot while the remaining two are critically injured,” a local administration added.