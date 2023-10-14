Open Menu

Domki Condemns Murder Of Six Labourers

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Domki condemns murder of six labourers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Khan Domki Saturday strongly condemned the attack and murder of six labourers in Turbat and summoned a report of the incident from the local administration.

Talking to a Private news channel, he expressed his grief and sorrow over the horrifying incident while conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

"This is a heartrending incident and we equally share the grief of the bereaved families", he added.

He also strictly directed to investigate the matter keeping in view all aspects, ordering the law enforcers to ensure immediate arrest in this case.

According to details, police officials informed that unknown armed persons killed six labourers and injured two others in Turbat in an overnight attack in Balochistan province.

The accused entered the under-construction house of a local contractor Naseer and committed the heinous crime leaving six labourers dead and two injured, police added.

Officials said that the attack took place in the Sattelite area of Turbat city, 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of the border with Iran.

“Six were killed on the spot while the remaining two are critically injured,” a local administration added.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Attack Balochistan Chief Minister Police Iran Turbat Border All From Share

Recent Stories

UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance M ..

UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governo ..

43 minutes ago
 PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for ..

PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for clash with India today

57 minutes ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

58 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launch ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launchpad Dubai’ platform

1 hour ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first agains ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

2 hours ago
DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to loc ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to lock horns today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan