Open Menu

Domki Expresses Grief Over Martyrdom Of Security Personnel In Zhob

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Domki expresses grief over martyrdom of security personnel in Zhob

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two security personnel during the operation against terrorists in Zhob

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two security personnel during the operation against terrorists in Zhob.

He paid tribute to the martyrs for rendering their lives to restore peace in the region.

In a statement issued here, Domki said that the security forces have bravely fought with terrorists and sacrificed their lives for the establishment of peace across the country.

He praised the heroic role of the security forces in the successful operation against the miscreants in Zhob while praying for the elevation of the ranks of the brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Mardan Zhob

Recent Stories

UAE Urban Search &amp; Rescue Team contribute to l ..

UAE Urban Search &amp; Rescue Team contribute to locating 229 missing victims of ..

5 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed opens Fifth AccessAbilities Expo

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Fifth AccessAbilities Expo

5 minutes ago
 AJK PM pledges to hold accountable individuals beh ..

AJK PM pledges to hold accountable individuals behind Rathua Haryam Bridge delay

1 minute ago
 Minister emphasizes equal education opportunities ..

Minister emphasizes equal education opportunities for children

1 minute ago
 Step afoot to provide health facilities to patient ..

Step afoot to provide health facilities to patients in Balochistan’s hospitals ..

1 minute ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Cleverly discuss regional deve ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Cleverly discuss regional developments

35 minutes ago
IHC adjourns chairman PTI's post arrest bail plea

IHC adjourns chairman PTI's post arrest bail plea

33 minutes ago
 Workshops of International Council on Archives Con ..

Workshops of International Council on Archives Congress kick off

50 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: ATC returns challans of 11 cases

May-9 violence: ATC returns challans of 11 cases

33 minutes ago
 MQM-P asks workers to begin campaign for next elec ..

MQM-P asks workers to begin campaign for next elections

33 minutes ago
 Foreigners killed, missing or abducted in Hamas at ..

Foreigners killed, missing or abducted in Hamas attack

34 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup standings

Cricket World Cup standings

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan