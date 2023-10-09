Domki expresses grief over martyrdom of security personnel in Zhob

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two security personnel during the operation against terrorists in Zhob

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two security personnel during the operation against terrorists in Zhob.

He paid tribute to the martyrs for rendering their lives to restore peace in the region.

In a statement issued here, Domki said that the security forces have bravely fought with terrorists and sacrificed their lives for the establishment of peace across the country.

He praised the heroic role of the security forces in the successful operation against the miscreants in Zhob while praying for the elevation of the ranks of the brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives.