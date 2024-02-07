Open Menu

Domki Issues Orders To Shift Injured Of Killa Saifullah Blast To Quetta For Better Care

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Domki issues orders to shift injured of Killa Saifullah blast to Quetta for better care

Caretaker Chief Minister Baluchistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has issued the instruction to concerned department

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Baluchistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has issued the instruction to concerned department

to shift the critically injured persons of Killa Saifullah blast to Quetta for special treatment.

The seriously injured of Killa Saifullah bomb blast were transferred to Quetta by helicopter of the Balochistan government. The CM has also instructed the health minister to ensure better treatment for the injured of bomb blasts.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Caretaker CM has made telephonic contact with JUI-F candidate Maulana Abdul Wasay of PB-3

from Killa Saifullah and the Independent candidate of PB-47 from Pashin Asfandyar Khan Kakar.

He also inquired about the well-being of Maulana Abdul Wasay and Asfandyar Khan Kakar and expressed best wishes for them. The CM Domki condemned the incidents of terrorism that hit Pishin and Killa Saifullah and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives there. He said that directions have been issued to hospitals for better care of the seriously injured persons. He informed that strict instructions have been issued to the Home Department to further improve security in the provincial areas to avoid such incidents. He said that elements behind the blasts would be brought to justice.

