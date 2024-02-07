- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Domki issues orders to shift injured of Killa Saifullah blast to Quetta for better care
Domki Issues Orders To Shift Injured Of Killa Saifullah Blast To Quetta For Better Care
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 06:55 PM
Caretaker Chief Minister Baluchistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has issued the instruction to concerned department
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Baluchistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has issued the instruction to concerned department
to shift the critically injured persons of Killa Saifullah blast to Quetta for special treatment.
The seriously injured of Killa Saifullah bomb blast were transferred to Quetta by helicopter of the Balochistan government. The CM has also instructed the health minister to ensure better treatment for the injured of bomb blasts.
He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Caretaker CM has made telephonic contact with JUI-F candidate Maulana Abdul Wasay of PB-3
from Killa Saifullah and the Independent candidate of PB-47 from Pashin Asfandyar Khan Kakar.
He also inquired about the well-being of Maulana Abdul Wasay and Asfandyar Khan Kakar and expressed best wishes for them. The CM Domki condemned the incidents of terrorism that hit Pishin and Killa Saifullah and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives there. He said that directions have been issued to hospitals for better care of the seriously injured persons. He informed that strict instructions have been issued to the Home Department to further improve security in the provincial areas to avoid such incidents. He said that elements behind the blasts would be brought to justice.
Recent Stories
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
All arrangements finalized for general election in Vehari
Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed on Feb 8: FO Spox
IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electricity provision on Election Da ..
Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegian, Australian envoys
Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again
Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcoming elections
Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversary
Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave ECOWAS: foreign ministry
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges masses to exercise right to v ..
Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar Training Program
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All arrangements finalized for general election in Vehari3 minutes ago
-
Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed on Feb 8: FO Spox3 minutes ago
-
IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electricity provision on Election Day3 minutes ago
-
Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegian, Australian envoys3 minutes ago
-
Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcoming elections4 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges masses to exercise right to vote11 minutes ago
-
Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar Training Program11 minutes ago
-
IGP visits polling station, reviews security arrangements11 minutes ago
-
ECP summons important meeting today41 minutes ago
-
DC visits different polling stations,inspects distribution of election material2 minutes ago
-
EC Sindh terms video circulating on social media as fake2 minutes ago
-
President Dr Arif Alvi visits Wafaqi Mohtasib’s office, gets briefing on redressal of complaints9 minutes ago